military serviceman, former Mufti of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Ukraine "Umma"

Only the end of the Russian Empire is a guarantee of sustainable peace for Ukraine

The North Caucasus will be the first to catch fire. And it will catch fire in such a way that the processes of disintegration will be unstoppable.

The real victory is the collapse of Russia into a bunch of independent nation-states. This should be the program of maximum Ukrainian resistance.

They are preparing scenarios for our defeat. So we have to prepare scenarios for their defeat.

In the near future, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider draft law No. 11402 on Ukraine's state policy on indigenous peoples of Russia. According to this law, Ukraine considers indigenous colonized peoples as its potential allies in the collapse of the Russian empire and will provide assistance to national liberation movements.

After all, only the end of the Russian empire is a guarantee of sustainable peace for Ukraine, otherwise the orcs will bring war to our land again and again.

Many people believe that the indigenous peoples of Russia have long since disappeared, that they are few in number and Russified, that they have forgotten their desire for freedom and are incapable of anything. These are all theses of imperial propaganda, reminiscent of its theses about Ukrainians in the 1980s .

In fact, the number and cohesion of indigenous peoples is growing, and there are active national liberation movements almost everywhere, but Moscow denies all this.

The Russian Empire collapsed twice in the twentieth century: in 1917 Poles and Finns became free, in 1991 Ukrainians and 13 other nations became free, and now the time has come for the final collapse and freedom for all.

The victorious resistance of the Ukrainian Defense Forces is destroying the invaders' aggressive plans, destroying the Russian economy, as well as the myth of invincibility, the myth of Russian weapons and the army.

The enslaved peoples lose their fear of Moscow, because they see that bayonets no longer solve the imperial tasks.

The empire is slowly approaching its end, because all empires do not last forever, and this process must be accelerated as much as possible for the sake of our victory and sustainable peace.

I support the draft law 11402 – freedom for the peoples, death to the empire!

Original

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors