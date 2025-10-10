In my opinion, the possibility of holding elections during the war will be influenced by two factors: security conditions and the attitude of Ukrainians

If you read your Facebook newsfeed or some telegram channels, you might get the impression that an election campaign has begun, at least at the local level. But there is a war... What elections?

What is going on then? Why is there so much hype around this topic?

In answering this question, we must take into account the fact that people involved in politics – high-ranking officials, party leaders, deputies, or those who want to get some kind of elected position – are special creatures who always think about elections. It's in their instinct .

And if there is at least a formal reason or even a hint of the possibility of elections, this instinct wakes up and pushes the people concerned to take concrete action.

Let me remind you that this is not the first time that the topic of elections has been raised during the war. And usually it was connected either with the date of the next elections that were to take place or with rumors and expectations about the end of the war.

