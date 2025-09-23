Even in expert circles, there is no consensus on further developments. This is influenced by a number of factors. Let's analyze which ones

In August, after Trump's meeting with Putin in Alaska and the US president's talks with President Zelensky and European leaders in Washington, it seemed that we were going to see a negotiation boom and even an attempt to reach some kind of peace agreement. But it did not happen as expected.

By the end of August, it became clear that Putin did not want to meet with Zelenskyy, and the negotiation algorithm set by Trump was failing. And after Putin's visit to China and Xi Jinping's show of force, the Kremlin also began to use force.

Instead of negotiations on ending the war, an escalation of the air war and another attempt at offensive actions against Ukraine began. At the same time, a series of air provocations against Russia's neighboring NATO countries took place.

Putin gave his answer to Trump. And it is not the first time that the US president has found himself in a stupor and does not know what to do. This is evidenced by his public rhetoric and the lack of concrete actions (both in relation to Russia and the prospects for further negotiations).

What to expect next?

There is no simple and unambiguous answer to this question. Obviously, there are different scenarios for the further development of the Russian-Ukrainian war .

I will formulate those scenarios that are most often mentioned in political and expert circles and give them my subjective assessment.

