And another root cause is the irresponsible policy of Western leaders

In a sense, Putin is even right – to end the war in Europe, it is indeed necessary to eliminate its "root causes.".

See also A New Format for Negotiations. What Trump talked about for two hours with Putin

However, the real "root causes" are not the existence of Ukraine as a state and as an identity, as Russian military propaganda tries to impose, but the existence of modern Russia, a country where a fascist oligarchic regime has flourished under the condescending gaze of weak Western democracies.

Countries where a significant part of the population has been deeply poisoned by years of propaganda, imbued with hatred, imperial superiority, revanchism and support for aggressive wars against neighbors.

Putin's Russia is a deeply and fundamentally sick state, addicted to war and sowing death.

But what is even more frightening is that its growing appetite in Europe is being satisfied by leaders who will never feel the consequences of their own irresponsible policies on their own skin – on the battlefield.

Original

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors