What is the total number of people who are just masquerading as Ukrainian politicians?

When I recall the years of my acquaintance with Andriy Portnov, the years of observing his so-called political and raiding activities, the main thing that embarrasses me is the number of people who were only disguised as Ukrainian politicians, lawyers or businessmen, but in fact were absolutely obvious agents of Russian influence.

Portnov's value lies in the fact that he believed that everything had already been decided with Ukraine, that it could be taken with his bare hands, and he revealed himself before many other Ukrainian politicians did.

However, the scale of this infiltration remains enormous in time of war, and we still have to face this danger.

Because there are those who proved themselves immediately after Yanukovych's victory, and those who believe that their time has not yet come.

Or those who were simply ordered by the curator to sit quietly and wait for their time.

