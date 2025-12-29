military analyst, coordinator of the "Information Resistance" group, Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"Zhduns" change Russians into civilian clothes, accommodate and hide them in basements, give them food and drink, and conduct reconnaissance.

A rather alarming trend continues to be observed in the tactical rear of our units and formations operating in the "Donbas directions."

The local population, which essentially remains directly in the rear zone of our brigades, is massively aiding and cooperating with the enemy.

Enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs), remnants of their assault groups, and even individual servicemen, are actively penetrating the tactical rear of our advanced units and subdivisions due to the "thinning" of their combat formations.

Where they usually find not only shelter among the local population (who remained to "wait for the liberators"), but also assistance from them in their actions.

Our "zhdun" (waiters) change their clothes into civilian attire, accommodate and hide them in basements, provide them with food and drink, conduct reconnaissance, and so on.

Ukrainian military counterintelligence (MCI) and the "rear security" units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine DAILY catch a significant number of such Russian infiltrators directly in the tactical rear of our brigades and regiments operating in the first echelon.

For example, in the area of operations of just ONE of the Ukrainian brigades operating in the Kostiantynivka direction, mobile groups of our SBU's Department of Military Counterintelligence consistently apprehend 5-6 Russian "infiltrators," and there are days when this number reaches 10-12 "bodies."

In this sense, we can also mention Kupyansk and Pokrovsk, where this phenomenon was widespread.

Of course, the root cause of this is the extremely low level of "tactical density" of troops on the front line, which allows the enemy to successfully operate in these "small groups."

At the same time, the enemy would not have been able to "penetrate and establish itself" on such a large scale in our tactical rear (especially within more or less significant settlements) if it had not met "waiters ready for cooperation" there.

In my opinion, it's time to do something drastic about this.

