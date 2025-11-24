What we have the right to know about the progress of the negotiations right now
We have the right to hear from the negotiators now, not about "progress" or what stage they are at... For many Ukrainians, this means nothing. There can be progress, but not in the national interests of Ukraine.
But here are the answers that are needed before, not after:
First, what exactly is being prepared? A legally binding agreement (whatever it may be called), a political statement, or a political-legal document? This cannot be a secret. We must know this NOW!
Because there can be very different scenarios, particularly depending on the legal nature, the mechanisms for making commitments, and the implementation of domestic procedures.
Secondly, what does "achieving priorities and goals" mean? Which priorities, which goals exactly? Those that were officially announced earlier (the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy), or some new ones?
Thirdly, should the ceasefire be implemented before all of this (the current official Ukrainian position) or after (Russia's ultimatum demands)?
There is no need to disclose the course of the negotiations. Please provide a public answer to at least these three questions. The people of Ukraine must know this before, not after...
