Wars always end either with a defeat, or through the exhaustion of the parties, or when the initiator of the war stops it. This is not the case.

On the one hand, it's striking how even seemingly intelligent people who hold certain positions and are competent in their fields also expect a "backroom deal."

On the other hand, such news is presented sensationally: "Vitkoff and Kushner left the Kremlin with nothing," as if it could have been otherwise.

I'm stating simple provisions: they remain unchanged, no matter how much informational chaff and news hooks appear.

First point: The US wants to freeze the war at any cost, including the cost to Ukraine (which is hindered by both Kyiv itself and Europe's position, which the US still has to take into account).

Second point: Putin does not want to freeze the war on terms under which Ukraine remains an independent and sovereign state, and one with an army that it can modernize and build up.

Third point: negotiations are not a "deal," and the Kremlin is stalling for time by giving the Americans tiny glimmers of hope.

Fourth point: Europe does not want Ukraine to be "drained" (otherwise the Russian Armed Forces + Ukraine's mobilization resources and technical base will turn against Europe), does not want the war to end (otherwise Putin might directly target Europe), and does not want to "boost" Ukraine excessively (which Poland, Hungary, etc., including Turkey, which is not in Europe but is part of NATO and also opposes excessive strengthening of Ukraine, would not want).

Fifth point: there are no negotiations about equal positions or, God forbid, security guarantees (these are conversations for the benefit of the stupid and the poor).

Negotiations are underway on how to subjugate Ukraine (Russia), how to freeze the war (USA), and how not to let the war freeze and not to anger Ukraine, but also not to "overboost" it (Europe).

And that's it. The rest is empty talk, diplomatic masturbation, strolls through Moscow, lectures on the Battle of Poltava, and other nonsense.

Wars always end either when one side is defeated (which is not even close to happening in this war), or when both sides are completely exhausted and simply go their separate ways (that's not happening either), or when the initiator of the war stops it.

Putin doesn't just not want to stop the war – he is now moving on to direct threats to Europe.

Original

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors