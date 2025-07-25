candidate of historical sciences, expert of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future

Regardless of whether the end of the war is perceived in Ukraine as a victory or a defeat, preparations for the next Maidan should be made now

The First World War did not end because the warring parties ran out of soldiers or ammunition. It was simply that in the two main antagonists – Russia and Germany – societies came to the conclusion that the struggle was futile and organized revolutions.

However, the "defeat – revolution" link is not the only possible one. As paradoxical as it may sound, massive popular unrest can easily begin in the victorious country as well .

An unobvious but canonical example is Japan in 1905. Although the Japanese defeated the Russians in the war, the trophies they received seemed disproportionately smaller than the losses they suffered. Immediately after the signing of the peace treaty, a wave of indignation swept through the country. As a result, dozens of people were killed, thousands were arrested, and hundreds of buildings were destroyed .

See also Attack on NABU: Ukraine loses trust and prospects for peace

Therefore, Pyrrhic victories are not a relic of the distant past, but quite real prospects for the future, including ours.

To put it even more simply, I believe that a fourth Maidan in Ukraine is inevitable.

And we will be very lucky if it starts after the cessation of hostilities, and not before.