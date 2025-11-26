Our goal is to destroy Russia by bringing it to degradation. "Realities on the ground" play a supporting role here.

The war has reached a point of self-determination for its participants. The so-called peace plan became a trigger for such self-determination, albeit to a certain extent simulated. However, self-determination is necessary, and therefore the situation requires maximum clarity.

This war might never have started, and then its participants would be solving other problems now. But after it started, and especially as it has continued in its current form, it has become a war of annihilation.

In other words, for Russia, it will not end as long as Ukraine exists, and for Ukraine, there will be no peace as long as the Russian Federation exists. And no peace agreements will change this anymore.

We did not choose the nature of this war. Russia determined it. But we cannot change this format.

The war is symmetrical in its goals, but asymmetrical in its means. We cannot destroy Russia in the same way it is trying to destroy Ukraine. But that does not mean that our goal is unattainable. We just have to find another way.

And, in principle, this method is well-known. Russia is rapidly degrading during the active phase of this war. And our task is to ensure that in this degradation, it passes the point of no return.

It has already passed this point on many tracks: in relations with Europe, in strategic markets, in the technological race, and in reintegration projects in the post-Soviet space.

But there is still work to be done: strategic armaments, relations with the United States, and authority in the Global South. Right now, irreversible processes are taking place in the financial and economic sphere of the aggressor country.

Our task is simple: to keep the process from stopping. And the main thing here is to keep the priorities in focus.

There may be a loss of square kilometers, but at the same time, the main goals are achieved. Or there may be a very "advantageous offer" that nullifies the entire strategy. However, armed confrontation and "realities on the ground" at this point already play a secondary role, serving only as arguments in politics and economics.

Well, and at the same time, we ourselves need to simply survive. All of us...

