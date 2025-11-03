When Russia is finally convinced that it has failed to deny us, it will begin to deny and destroy itself

The question is sometimes asked: How do we overcome the self-perception of Ukraine as anti-Russian? How do we avoid being perceived as a mere negation of Russia? After all, we are not the negation of something else. Especially not Russia. We are ourselves .

And I have this answer to that: Ukraine is not "anti-Russia". It is Russia that is anti-Ukraine. Russia is a negation, a negative, a minus. And that is why this war is so important for it. It will survive only when it can deny us, that is, destroy us .

Ukraine is a product of this land. Different things have happened on it, but there are several things that are the leitmotif of them:

locality is important, and taking care of your space is important;

politics is a bottom-up movement, from community to state;

freedom, equality and brotherhood/sisterhood are important, and the brotherhood/sisterhood of free and equal people is the foundation of society;

tyranny is evil;

we don't want to conquer anyone, we are happy here;

hierarchy is a dubious thing. It can be tolerated, but when there is no other way;

we solve everything through dialogue, conflict, shit, dialogue again, shit again, but most importantly – horizontally;

everyone has dignity – and no one has the right to humiliate another.

So, Russia is a political project to deny all of this. It wants to prove to itself and the world that such horizontal models are ineffective and harmful. Only violence and hierarchy are effective .

That locality is not important, so you can conquer others and erase their identity. That hierarchy is everything. That there is no dignity, and life is about humiliating and being humiliated, etc .

Russia emerged from negative energy, from the desire to deny us. In its sick fantasy, it can exist only as a negation of us, that is, only when we are gone. But when it is finally convinced that it has failed to deny us, it will begin to deny and destroy itself .

The main thing is not to start destroying ourselves first.

