While we are focused on countering fakes, Russia is waging a war for the way of thinking

The story of three Czech Putinists brought to Ukraine by Czech documentary filmmakers deserves much more attention than it has received. Because it is a vivid illustration of the world we find ourselves in, and it should sober everyone up .

Its essence is that even seeing with their own eyes the consequences of Russian crimes against civilians, visiting mass graves of victims of the Russian occupation, talking to witnesses, observing the life of frontline cities, including underground schools for children, and even being under Russian fire did not change the minds of these people.

These are not some of our "wadded-up" people, they are Europeans, active consumers of information from the Internet. But for them, the war is the fault of anyone but Russia. They live in the world of Russian disinformation, and even what they see with their own eyes does not break this picture of the world.

More details about this trip can be found at here and here. And below we would like to say a few words about what it all means.

