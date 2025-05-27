In 2027, one of the key – and seemingly most difficult – stages of the educational reform launched in 2017 is to be completed in Ukraine: the launch of a specialized high school.

This stage involves the transition to 12-year education and the separation of high schools into a network of lyceums with in-depth study of subjects. To do this, schools must meet certain conditions, including ensuring a sufficient number of students in the stream.

For large cities, where schools are often overcrowded, this reformatting will not be a problem. But for rural education, which has been on the brink for years, it can be quite difficult to implement the new requirements. Although the reform aims to strengthen schools in villages and bridge educational gaps. Will it succeed?

From this text you will learn:

what will replace the 11-year school system

how students in grades 10-12 will choose a study profile depending on their profession

are there any successful cases of community unification to create lyceums – life hacks.

12 grades and a separate high school