Artificial intelligence and EdTech are rapidly changing education, and paradoxically, only increasing the value of real teachers

Artificial intelligence and EdTech are changing education faster than we can get used to. But they will not erase the difference between "affordable" and "elite" education. On the contrary, they will make it even more noticeable. And the main value will be not just a "teacher" but a teacher-master.

Theater, Netflix and Education

Every new technology in culture or education began with loud predictions:

radio and television will "kill" theater,

cinema will destroy concerts and live performances,

YouTube will remove television,

TikTok will cut off everything that lasts longer than a minute.

But the reality was different: the old formats did not disappear. They have become more expensive, more elitist, and even more desirable.

Theater did not die after the advent of cinema. It just stopped being massive.

The average price of a Broadway ticket is $339, and premium seats can cost $799 (Washington Post, 2025). Movies – $10-11, Netflix – $7-8 per month.

And here's an important nuance: not all actors play on Broadway. Only the best ones are there – the ones for whom people are willing to fly across the ocean.

It will be the same in education: not everyone who calls himself a teacher will become the Broadway of education.

