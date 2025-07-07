Often, when I am asked whether Ukrainian education has adapted to the conditions of a full-scale war, I clarify an important detail. It is not about adaptation, but about habituation and, unfortunately, normalization of such phenomena as distance learning, limited extracurricular activities and lack of socialization among children.

Of course, the situation in the regions is very heterogeneous. In Lviv or Kyiv, children have gradually returned to face-to-face classes thanks to shelters in schools and have opportunities for extracurricular development. But if you look at the frontline Kharkiv region, more than 80% of schoolchildren have been seeing teachers and classmates exclusively through laptop screens for more than three years. In total, more than 390,000 Ukrainian students are currently in this situation, according to the Ministry of Education and Science.