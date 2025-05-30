Recently, two news stories appeared in the information space. One was about the conviction of a resident of Sumy region for manufacturing weapons. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the man made it himself to protect his village.

The second was from Leonid Tymchenko, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, regarding the number of registered weapons, according to the National Police of Ukraine: "According to the National Police's records, it is more than 1 million 400,000 weapons. In fact, this is, of course, a very large number of weapons. And it is the task of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and law enforcement agencies to control this turnover. And it is the Unified Register of Weapons that is a tool that allows for efficient and effective control over the movement and possession of weapons by citizens," he said .

The first news item is worth emphasizing: on May 18, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution approving the procedure for the establishment and operation of national resistance centers. The convict is a resident of the Sumy region, which is ruthlessly and continuously "ironed" by the enemy and where it is very easy for an enemy subversive group to penetrate from the border. And this is despite the fact that people who have survived the occupation know perfectly well that they must rely only on themselves and no one else.

As for the news from the National Police, there is no effective gun control to speak of. These numbers are a fiction.

In the first acute phase of the war, 2014-2016, when so many civilians were not involved, everyone who was involved in those events knows how many weapons (trophy and otherwise) returned with the military to peaceful cities. And it is a great illusion and deception to believe that it will be different now.