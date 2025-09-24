Vegetable gardens instead of parks? A card system? Ukraine avoided these burdens of war thanks to its allies. But it is worth remembering that life on the home front can change

Today, there is no visual difference between the streets of Warsaw, Prague, and Kyiv. The war has divided Ukrainian cities into frontline and rearline cities;

This is a reminder that Ukraine is not alone. The role of the rear for Ukraine is played by the West, which injects billions into the Ukrainian budget, allowing us to live;

apart from a cosmetic military tax, we have no taxes for the war, we know about the card system only from movies;

this is not comparable to how the United States lived in the Second World War, although the war did not take place on its territory: strict restrictions, a card system, and even public gardens instead of parks;

those in the rear can now determine their level of involvement in the resistance, the state does not force anyone to do so;

so this burden is comparable to a normal economic crisis;

but imagine that the western voters voted for leaders who would reduce support for Ukraine. Then the Ukrainian home front will have to really become the home front of a country at war;

The Ukrainian home front is like this now because we are not paying for the war to a large extent. But if someone thinks it can't get any worse, they are wrong;

if someone is very tired of the war, they should remember these circumstances and context.

Do you know what the first thing that catches your eye when you go to Europe after three and a half years of full-scale war? Nothing. There is no visual difference between the streets of Kyiv and Warsaw, Lviv and Prague.

Yes, at first you will confuse civil aviation with the sound of a flying missile. You will get used to the fact that there are no curfews in Europe. But in the end, the reality of Western cities is no different from the reality of many Ukrainian cities. The differences become apparent the moment you start talking to people.

Because Ukrainians and Poles, Ukrainians and Czechs are concerned about different things. But if someone decides to look for differences in the way the streets look, they run the risk of not finding the contrast. And this is perhaps the most important impression from the first army vacation.

The war has divided Ukrainian cities into frontline and rearline ones. And while the former have to live in the realities of wartime, the latter, fortunately, can afford to face the war only occasionally. And this comfort of the rear reality is just a reminder that from the first day of the war, Ukraine has not been left alone.

