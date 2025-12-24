"The situation in local self-government is difficult... I feel my position like walking on a razor edge. Because the number of problems is extremely large. I am expected to provide solutions," mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyy tells LIGA.net.

2026 will be Sadovyy's 20th anniversary in office. The beginning of the third decade of his mayorship does not look easy for him. In the span of 13 months, two high-profile politically motivated murders took place in Lviv– of Iryna Farion and Andriy Parubiy. Construction deadlines by the Polish company Control Process of the garbage processing plant have been disrupted. Despite the large business relocation, there is a catastrophic shortage of labor. What to do about it and how Lviv lives during the war – in an interview with Andriy Sadovyy to LIGA.net.