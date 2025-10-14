The myth of education as a formality

Today, more and more Ukrainian teenagers are questioning the value of education. For them, university is no longer a symbol of success, but rather a formality that is necessary for parents, but not for life.

This is an alarming signal: young people are gradually losing the connection between the need to learn and reality. Social media is dominated by the cult of quick success – "skills are more important than a diploma", "you can make money without education". But behind these stories is a simplified picture that fails to show that it is education that forms the foundation – critical thinking, teamwork, the ability to analyze and make decisions.

The numbers are growing, but the desire to learn is decreasing

