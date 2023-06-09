Ukrainians are more optimistic than before the war

Ukrainians have become more optimistic.

The Quality of Life Barometer survey, conducted jointly with the European Business Association, showed that both the quality of life and the areas of development and stress levels have improved – compared to the pre-war period.

While before the war, most people were disapproving and pessimistic when answering the question, ‘Is the country heading in the right direction?’, they are now more positive about what they have in their everyday lives.

This indicates that Ukrainian society is at the stage of mobilising internal resources.

Critically important categories of quality of life have been positively rated despite the war.

Almost half of the Ukrainians surveyed are satisfied with the quality of social life, and about a third, with their job, the legal framework and regulation in the state, the educational system, and living in Ukraine overall.

A third of those surveyed are satisfied with where they work, with the figure twice as high among businesspeople.

Another study by Gradus Research shows people are convinced that simply by doing their job well, they are helping Ukraine in the current situation.

As for the regional distribution, the highest level of satisfaction is in Kyiv and western Ukraine, while dissatisfaction is higher in southern, eastern, and northern regions, those directly affected by the war and feeling its consequences the most.

It is important that the most active share of employees remains in Ukraine. And those factors that are rated the least positively are not crucial in terms of migration, including the healthcare system, security level, and the environment.

What will be decisive in determining whether Ukrainians come back will be the end of the war, higher living standards, and income levels.

