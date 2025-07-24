US Immigration Law in 2025: What Has Changed for Ukrainians?
The US policy towards Ukrainians in 2025 remains one of the most flexible among Western countries. Washington maintains a number of support programs, but gradually tightens requirements for legalization procedures, controls the length of stay, and carefully assesses sponsorship capacity.
What has changed over the past year? And what should those who are already in the US or are just planning to move pay attention to?
Enhanced control over overstaying
One of the key changes in 2025 is a stricter approach to overstay – exceeding the allowed period of stay. This applies to both tourist visas (B1/B2) and the U4U humanitarian password. In the case of tourist visas, exceeding the 6-month period without an official extension automatically entails a ban on a new visa for a period of 3 to 10 years.
