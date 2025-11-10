Trust and autonomy are now becoming the new currency of loyalty. Zoomers don't want to work under someone. They want to work with someone

And again – the buzzers. They broke not only the career ladder, they took out a few steps and sawed off the legs of the entire management pyramid.

The generation born between 1997 and 2012 has long been loudly asserting itself in all areas - from business and economics to talk shows and theater.

We have already gone through the entire emotional cycle regarding buzzers:

- acceptance of this generation

- admiration for their courage to defend their own borders

- irritation with their audacity to afford NOT to live by work ,

- and secretly - envy because of their ability to ignore the rules that we have so diligently created and live by.

Zoomers have abandoned perfectionism, started promoting comfort above all else, swapped the priority of personal life and work, and are unwilling to listen to the advice of their predecessors.

And it is the representatives of this generation who have encroached on the career ladder and are shaking up the classic management pyramid.

Millennials, who have just learned to live in their corporate game of "how to become an executive before 35," are now watching in amazement as the buzzers are tearing down the board along with the pieces.

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors