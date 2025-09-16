At least 260,000 residents were trapped in Sudanese in the city of El Fashir. For 18 months, the city, located in the western Darfur region, has been under siege by paramilitary groups who are trying to starve it into submission. The militants have built a 32-kilometer earthen wall around its borders.



People have a terrible choice – to die of hunger or bombs if they stay, or to be raped and killed if they try to escape. You can try to buy yourself out, but it is very expensive. In the country for the third year continues civil war.

LIGA.net reread The New York Times, Sky News, Reuters and made three conclusions.