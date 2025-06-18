Israel continues a major military operation against Iran, Operation Rising Lion. Its goal is to destroy Iranian nuclear facilities in order to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

The Russians are concerned about the growing fragility of the Iranian regime. The operation could deprive Moscow of its closest ally in the region, its second in a year after Syria.

Ukraine is losing weapons due to the conflict: 20,000 interceptor missiles intended to protect Kyiv from Shahed drones have been sent to the Middle East. "It's bad that we are forced to compete for the same resources," says LIGA.net analyst Oleksiy Yizhak.

