Many in Ukraine felt spoon-fed after the Pentagon unexpectedly suspended the supply of certain air defense missiles and ammunition to Ukraine. After Trump promised Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit to consider supplying Ukraine with Patriot missile defense systems to intercept Russian ballistic missiles, the nature of Defense Secretary Pete Hagel's order to suspend the shipment of missiles and ammunition seems completely unclear.

However, only at first glance, as there is reason to believe that the United States itself is experiencing a certain shock. Nevertheless, this issue should be consistently understood, because, firstly, there may be several versions of the White House's motivation for such actions, and secondly, the reaction of the Western camp and the world media has increased the speed on this roller coaster.

And on July 2, the State Department said that the United States had not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine, but had only reviewed them., In addition, spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said, President Donald Trump remains committed to providing Ukraine with Patriot missiles.

