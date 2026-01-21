At the World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald Trump may announce the launch of a new international body he created himself – the Peace Council. This initiative, which began as one of the components of Trump's peace plan in Gaza, is causing increasing concern.

LIGA.net read The Washington Post, The New York Times, BBC, Le Monde, The Financial Times and explains why the Council risks becoming yet another symbol of the destruction of the international order and the growth of Trump's ambitions.