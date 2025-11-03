"High inflation in Egypt has affected everything, even tipping," says 29-year-old Marina Caldas, a social media manager in Cairo. "In the past, people could pay [a bribe] of 10 to 20 pounds, and that was enough. But now, if you pay someone only 10 pounds, they can't do anything with it."



The New York Times describes the widespread culture of petty bribery in Egypt, where paying for an official service is always and for everyone – to a nurse in a clinic or an official who will let you skip the line faster. Bribery is part of Egyptian culture and the lubricant that allows the creaking machine of a bad economy to function.

Many Ukrainians may recognize these practices: according to the KMIS, in 2025, 40% of citizens called Ukraine "hopelessly corrupt". LIGA.net recounts briefly.