In Argentina, the party of the right-wing president Javier Milei won the parliamentary by-election. She still has a minority in both chambers of Congress, but this shows that many Argentinians support the radical reforms that Milei started two years ago.

Milei is radically reducing government spending and the generous social policies that led the country to economic catastrophe. The Argentine leader is supported by... Donald Trump, and The US has allocated tens of billions of dollars in aid to Buenos Aires.

LIGA.net reread The Guardian, The Times, The Financial Times, Politico, The Washington Post, Le Monde and briefly recounts three facts about Argentina.