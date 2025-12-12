"Military equipment and weapons are located on the territory of the station, and Russia launches missiles from there. On the roof ZAES – snipers and machine guns. This violates all possible safety standards," says LIGA.net jan Vande Putte, leading radiation protection specialist and nuclear expert at Greenpeace.

One of the proposals that is currently on the table in the peace negotiations regarding the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, is that Ukraine should give half of the electricity it produces to Russia. But this idea is dangerous for everyone. Let us explain why.