The most powerful US military force since the Cuban missile crisis is gathering off the coast of Venezuela. Washington makes no secret of its desire to overthrow the dictator's regime of Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro is actively preparing for a US ground operation. He is sending letters to Russia, China, and Iran seeking support, although this is unlikely to help him.

Interviewees by LIGA.net experts think that a US operation against Venezuela will take place, even though it is not fully thought out. The only question is how it will look like.

There are three possible scenarios. And each of them entails additional risks for Ukraine.

The escalation around Venezuela will not distract Trump, who "wants to be the one who end the war in Ukraine," assures LIGA.net US Department of Defense advisor (2024-2025) Imran Bayoumi.

LIGA.net was trying to figure out whether Moscow, Tehran, and Beijing could save Caracas, by what the Venezuelans could fight with, and what a possible military operation by Trump would mean for Ukraine.