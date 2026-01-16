Head of the Women's Committee of the National Council of Resistance Iran NCRI Sarvnaz Chitsaz in an interview LIGA.net spoke about a bloody price of the Iranian revolution, where thousands of casualties only strengthened the people's will to fight. Testimonies from within the country and from exile indicate that despite mass executions, repression, and an information blockade, Iranians are ready to go to the end in their "final battle."

An Iranian opposition figure explains what is happening in Iran now and on whom the revolutionaries are pinning their hopes.