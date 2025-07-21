"How quickly will the allies arrive if Russia attacks? In a week or two," ponders the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania (2020-2024)Gabrielius Landsbergis". – Ukraine is thousands of kilometers. Lithuania is 300 km diagonally. You can drive across the whole country in three hours. If we have to wait two weeks, we will get one big Bucha."

A Russian "people's republic" in Lithuania is a very real scenario, Landsbergis says in an interview LIGA.net. For now, only Ukrainian resistance is holding it back. So Europe must produce moremore weapons, but it lacks political will and understanding threats.

For the EU to finally wake up, something worse than the war in Ukraine has to happen, the former minister states: "Europeans think that everything is okay with them, because this is not their Europe."

From this interview you will learn:

why Ukraine needs money for 500,000 FPV drones every month;



how NATO still hasn't learned how to fight drones against drones;

why the Czech Republic could become the third in the "trio of EU destroyers" – with Orban and Fico;

Will it be possible to transfer $300 billion of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine?