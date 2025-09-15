There is a logic behind Trump's chaotic decisions. We reveal how his "vertical of power" works and what it means for Ukraine and the world

It would be very simple, even trite, to say that "Trump is unpredictable, hence all the problems." Quite often, another simplification is added to this – "Trump is predictable only in his unpredictability.".

Therefore, to view the Anchorage summit, the big meeting with European leaders in Washington, and the lack of reaction to the SCO summit as another manifestation of the current president's chaotic nature means to deprive ourselves of the opportunity to understand the real motives, levers, and key elements of his strategy.

And they can be tracked – believe me, I have almost seven years of experience working on the Trump case. But it is worth starting from the beginning, namely with what Trump is not.

"Grand Strategy

Since the victory in the Cold War, the entire American foreign policy, doctrinally or intuitively, has followed the generally understood rules of the so-called grand strategy.

To read this article, subscribe to LIGA PRO Already have LIGA PRO? Log In

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors