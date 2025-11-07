The Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council

It is necessary to create a Western AI coalition to defend itself and develop its own defense industry based on artificial intelligence

The main competition between global players is not so much about defense and the economy as it is about the development of AI. Whoever wins this fight will gain an advantage in other areas as well.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has already warned: "China will win the artificial intelligence race".

He spoke at the Financial Times Future of AI Summit and explicitly stated that China's advantage is cheap energy, rapid data center construction, and minimal regulation, while the West is held back by bureaucracy and export restrictions.

Huang admitted that the US policy of banning the sale of AI chips to China creates a paradox: Beijing is developing its own technologies and instead of falling behind, it can make a leap forward in local production.

According to him, in China today "energy is almost free, the state is a driver, not a censor.".

Unlike the US, where each state prepares its own rules for AI, the Chinese system operates centrally.

The AI market in China is already estimated at more than $50 billion, and most new data centers in the world are being built there.

In the military dimension, this means more than just technology competition.

Artificial intelligence is already becoming a weapon.

China deploys algorithms to control intelligence, drones, electronic warfare systems and battle simulation.

And if a state with unlimited energy, resources and centralized control wins the AI race, it will change the balance of power in the world.

We need to create a Western AI coalition to defend ourselves and develop our own defense industry based on artificial intelligence.

Because today, the question of "who will win AI" is actually a question of who will win the next great confrontation for a dominant role in the world.

