Even if you don't speak English, the images from American channels speak louder than words. There are riots in California, a curfew in Los Angeles, state authorities support the protesters, and Trump sends not only the National Guard but also the Marines to help the immigration service.

Read also Trump's Civil War

However, do not rush to think that last year's movie Civil War is about to come true. On the one hand, yes, the situation in the United States will eventually come to a civil war, and that's the bad news. The good news is that it won't happen today or even tomorrow .

We may even have time to defeat Russia before then.