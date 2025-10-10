Azerbaijan shows what the decline in Russian influence looks like

Putin did apologize to Aliyev. More precisely, he admitted that the AZAL plane was shot down by Russian air defense missiles. But, he said, not intentionally, but because of "technical problems" with the system itself.

In fact, Russia has done what Azerbaijan has been demanding from the very beginning – it has admitted guilt. Now, the Kremlin is likely to pay compensation.

But the main thing is that for the first time in a long time, Putin was forced to apologize. The situation is clearly not convenient or comfortable for him. But he can do nothing.

The conflict with Azerbaijan threatened to cause problems with oil exports (which is painful) and even more active rapprochement between Baku and Kyiv (which is even more painful).

Aliyev was extremely pleased. And with all his behavior, he demonstrated who was in charge at that meeting and who was a supplicant.

Azerbaijan has shown what the decline of the Kremlin's influence looks like. And it happened in Tajikistan, a Central Asian state where Russia still has a significant presence.

For now, it remains – Aliyev has set an example, and the Kremlin's influence in the region is rapidly declining. Accordingly, other Central Asian states will sooner or later also demand at least the same treatment.

