The $6 billion project remained at the conceptual design stage – now tons of drawings and calculations will provide Muscovites with quality toilet paper.

And how they breathed!

Starting in 2022, the Americans were threatened with early departure from the International Space Station (ISS), switching to their own ROS and thus destroying the ISS.

It seemed like everything was working out for them: they were building infrastructure for manned launches at the new Vostochny Cosmodrome in Transbaikalia, developing a new manned spacecraft and a modernized launch vehicle for it, and evaluating how best and with what tools the Russian Federation's Armed Forces could conduct space reconnaissance...

The Russian orbital station is dead, unborn.
In total, a solid double-digit number in billions of dollars was poured into the so-called independent orbital program, including everything mentioned above.

And then – bam, a tiny nuance: "There's no money, but you hold on."

But don't get too excited – they will call the Russian segment of the ISS by a different name.

How?

No need to guess – this is already their ROS, as planned!

