And they also threatened the Americans with early departure from the International Space Station (ISS), switching to their ROS and thus destroying the ISS.

The $6 billion project remained at the conceptual design stage – now tons of drawings and calculations will provide Muscovites with quality toilet paper.

And how they breathed!

It seemed like everything was working out for them: they were building infrastructure for manned launches at the new Vostochny Cosmodrome in Transbaikalia, developing a new manned spacecraft and a modernized launch vehicle for it, and evaluating how best and with what tools the Russian Federation's Armed Forces could conduct space reconnaissance...

Russian Orbital Station

In total, a solid double-digit number in billions of dollars was poured into the so-called independent orbital program, including everything mentioned above.

And then – bam, a tiny nuance: "There's no money, but you hold on."

But don't get too excited – they will call the Russian segment of the ISS by a different name.

How?

No need to guess – this is already their ROS, as planned!

