The world order is undergoing tectonic shifts.

At the Tianjin summit, Xi Jinping actually called on Russia, India and other countries in the region to unite (of course, around China) to economically confront the West and create a system of global governance.

The novelty of this proposal is that previously only Russia tried to turn the BRICS and the SCO into anti-Western platforms and unite the Global South in opposition to the United States and its allies. And China and India fought back in every possible way. Now it seems that the situation has changed .

In addition, the final declaration condemned Western sanctions and restrictions, as well as the actions of the United States and Israel against Iran and in the Gaza Strip.

Despite the fact that this declaration expressed rejection of the bloc approach and supported the Chinese idea of a "community of one destiny," it is clear that these theses emphasized that it is allegedly the West that undermines global unity and stability. And that the United States and its allies will bear all the responsibility for the split of the world into blocs (steps towards which were taken at the summit itself).

So, the Tianjin summit clearly shows us that the world is drifting back to a block system. The pendulum of history has just swung in the other direction, and in our lifetime we will no longer see the world we are used to living in.

The full cycle may take the next 50-100 years, during which the world will be divided again into West and East. And for Ukraine, the key task today is to finally join the Western bloc.

