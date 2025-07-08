On the eve of July 9, the previously announced deadline for completion of trade negotiations, President Donald Trump signed and sent letters to the heads of 10 Asian countries announcing his intention to impose a certain level of tariffs on all goods originating in the respective country that will be exported to the United States starting August 1. The tariffs are introduced in addition to the previously introduced sectoral tariffs.

By August 1, the addressees are asked to lift all restrictions on trade with the United States, open markets, and thereby help improve the trade balance. Trump also warns against the introduction of counter-tariffs on US goods, as this would lead to further escalation of tariffs on the part of the US.