We are already seeing a slightly different Trump. He's even attacked China himself!

Remember three weeks ago when Trump wanted Europe and the G7 to impose sanctions, tariffs and duties on China? Because China can be hostile and can strongly support Russia.

And he is going to meet with Xi because they are having "great talks on trade and tit-for-tat," especially since "he and Leader Xi are in very good relations" and he has no reason to impose sanctions.

And here, as soon as we signed peace in the Middle East, we see a slightly different Trump. Not only are the previous promises about Tomahawks repeated almost every day, but the visit of our government delegation is planned for economic and political issues, and Steve Witkoff is to blame for everything: he did not follow instructions, talked to the Russians for too long, and generally sabotaged the process.

And he has attacked China himself! Now, the planned meeting with Xi "will definitely not happen," plus 100% duties on Chinese goods will be imposed on November 1. Given the fact that the ticker in the American segment is now in American hands, China has less maneuvering room here as well .

So is Trump so inspired by his success in the Middle East that he is willing to be as active in other areas?

Rather than inspiring, it showed the effectiveness of pressure on the one hand and the weakness of the axis of evil on the other. In other words, neither Russia, nor China, nor Iran could ultimately do anything to change the balance of power in the Middle East and prevent Trump from determining the course of events there.

This is, in principle, a very substantial hint that they can be forced to retreat in other theaters of geopolitical confrontation as well.

So why not try?

