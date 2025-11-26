Publication Bloomberg published transcripts of the special envoy's talks Donald Trump Steve Witcoff with an assistant Vladimir Putin with Yuri Ushakov and between Ushakov and Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

In the conversation, Witkoff teaches Ushakov how Putin can better speak with Trump and proposes to jointly write a plan to end the war in Ukraine. Moscow conveys wishes, which the US presents as its own plan. Witcoff is not even too concerned about translating the text of Moscow's whims into English. Now Republican congressmen are demanding his removal from negotiations. Does this suit Trump?

LIGA.net reread Bloomberg, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal, Die Welt and recounts the first three conclusions from this scandal.