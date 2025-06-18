Israel's attack on Iran was apparently the straw that broke the camel's back in Beijing's expectations for a dialogue with the United States. To be more precise, it was not the attack itself, but Trump's appeal to Putin's for assistance in resolving the Iranian problem .

Recall that in March 2023, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic relations and open embassies after seven years of tension. The breakthrough in the negotiations mediated by China seemed to reduce the likelihood of an armed conflict between the rivals in the Middle East, both directly and in conflicts in the region.