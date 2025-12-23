These are symptoms of complete degradation and impunity, very clearly demonstrated in public. In democracies and non-democracies.

The US Department of Justice released some of Epstein's "files." Not all files, but some, and they were either redacted or partially classified. But in less than a day, the documents were removed from the Department of Justice's website – without any explanation to the public.

Despite this more than strange story, the White House spokeswoman, of course, stated that the Trump administration is the most transparent in history, unlike the Democrats, etc., etc.

However, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called it all, perhaps, "one of the biggest cover-ups in American history."

It should be recalled that the disclosure of the Epstein files was a pre-election promise of Trump and also a so-called legal requirement. Earlier, Politico claimed that Epstein had provided Russia with information about Trump. Therefore, this is a big scandal and really important.

The Guardian reporter Sam Levine writes that the partial release of these documents means that the US government is employing various tactics to try to conceal Donald Trump's connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

And yet – a naked Bill Clinton in a jacuzzi, Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson, Richard Branson, David Copperfield, Peter Mandelson, the former British Ambassador to the US, and others. In the cache, journalists also found a photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former prince.

None of them were accused of any crime related to Epstein, but The Guardian suggests that the photos of these famous men were not published for no reason, but to show that it was not uncommon for this, so to speak, caste to spend time with Epstein and to hide Trump among them. "Where does a clever man hide a leaf? In a forest," in the words of Chesterton.

Against this backdrop, there was one moment during Putin's delusional rant on the hotline that caught my attention.

Where he says that people should marry as children and have children at an early age, and calls for following Kadyrov's example and some "divine mission."

Anyone with even a slight interest in the subject knows that Kadyrov has dozens of underage concubines, essentially kidnapping teenage girls from so-called beauty contests; one such girl gave birth when she was 15. Even Kadyrov's official wife had 14 children by the age of 42.

Also, sometime before the full-scale invasion, I recall an investigation by Radio Svoboda about a medical center in St. Petersburg linked to Putin's eldest daughter. They conducted HIV, hepatitis, and syphilis tests on underage girls, so-called athletes, who, according to the investigation, were escorts for Putin's inner circle. This clinic, according to the investigation, also confirmed the virginity (!!) of some girls.

And, in my opinion, the issue is not just that "women don't give birth enough," but that war requires resources. This is a broader problem – these are symptoms of complete degradation and impunity, very clearly demonstrated publicly. In democracies and non-democracies.

You see how it all intertwines. Decades of networks raping underage girls by influential men and, obviously, blackmailing these men as a result of their actions. The so-called Kadyrov experience, calls for pedophilia on hotlines and at press conferences.

It so happens that I am currently reading the memoirs of Nadia Murad (they have been published in Ukrainian). She is a Yazidi human rights activist, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, a person who was abducted by ISIS terrorists, forced into sexual slavery, and she survived this terrible captivity (and in 2023, by the way, she visited de-occupied Borodyanka).

Her book is about how terrorists use rape as a weapon, about torture and violence in ISIS camps. And it only differs in that it doesn't happen on luxury yachts or in expensive hotels and airplanes. But in essence, it's similar.

And I'm actually talking about the fact that child rape cannot be normalized. I would like to see societies where such revelations could at least be worth an electoral rating.

