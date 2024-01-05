The four freedoms of the European market, i.e. the free movement of people and services, as well as capital and goods, are the key mechanisms that stimulate the development of countries joining the EU. The implementation of these principles in the countries of the European Union creates a unique network of connections between de facto economically and culturally different societies. At the same time, the creation of a single market is supported by the construction of joint legal institutions that ensure the same rules of operation for all member states.

However, it is worth bearing in mind that the leading states of the EU have tangible economic benefits from the involvement of neophytes. First of all, it is easy access to new markets and their resources. Countries that are at a higher level of development have a competitive advantage over newcomers because they create the rules that apply to new members and know how to operate effectively within those rules, as well as having access to significantly more capital, experience or technology.

What challenges can Ukrainian business expect after integration with the European Union?