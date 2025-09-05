The algorithm does not just scan – it draws conclusions

Why this topic is no longer about tomorrow, but about yesterday

Chatbots like ChatGPT, Copilot, or Gemini have long gone beyond being "fancy apps." According to the latest data from Golin, up to 90% of B2B decisions are now made after consulting tools based on large language models (LLMs). And 67% of Generation Z and millennials have already replaced Google with AI assistants – and this figure is growing rapidly.

Search is no longer just a collection of links that the user has to review on their own. The algorithm instantly creates a reputational portrait of the brand for your audience and gives a verdict immediately: "trust" or "doubt".

So, it's no longer enough for communicators to just care about brand awareness in the media. Today, it is critical to understand how AI "reads" your brand – and what messages or weaknesses it will highlight in its responses.

In this context, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) comes to the fore. This is the process of customizing content so that it appears in the generated responses of large language models and AI systems, such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Copilot, or Gemini.

Three main challenges at the intersection of SEO and GEO

As users shift from classic search to generative search, brands are facing a new reality. What worked as a fail-safe SEO strategy yesterday is now becoming a reputation ballast in AI responses. Here are three key challenges that are already affecting brand visibility in the generative environment.

