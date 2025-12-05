British national Ross David Cutmore was accused of importing weapons for high-profile murders committed by Russians against prominent ukrainian figures. This exposed the contract killings, which Russia and Ukraine are committing on each other's territory and in third countries.

Ukraine is ahead of Russia in this regard, writes The Telegraph. Murders are increasingly sweeping territories from Moscow to Madrid. And they may continue even after a ceasefire on the battlefield. Kyiv's tactics resemble the work of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad: why Russians "have nowhere to hide."