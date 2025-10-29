The Ukrainian power system is facing another challenge. We analyze what the government, business and international partners are doing to ensure its sustainability

Constant threat of attacks

According to analysts, since March 25, 2025 (the beginning of the so-called month-long "energy truce"), about 3,000 attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have been recorded, both massive and local.

Among the facilities that were damaged were an oil depot in Odesa region, distribution networks in several regions, and gas transportation and production facilities. As a result, Ukraine will be forced to import about three billion dollars worth of gas by the end of the year .

With the start of the fall season, the risk of new massive attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure has only increased. In September, there were further attacks, including on a heat generation facility in the Kyiv region, which plays a significant role in supplying electricity to the capital's region. An attack on a civilian infrastructure facility in Chernihiv Oblast left more than 30,000 households without electricity.

Russian drones continue to actively reconnoiter energy facilities and the location of defense equipment near them. Not only power plants are at risk, but also substations, transformers, distribution networks, and gas infrastructure.

