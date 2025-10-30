Challenges 2026: What awaits the Ukrainian financial sector
Every fall, Ukrainian businesses start a budget planning cycle, a process that in times of war is more like forecasting in a storm. There is a lot of uncertainty, but scenario thinking, which has long been used by global corporations, helps to build a realistic trajectory.
The key question is simple: will Ukraine's financial system be able to turn the resilience gained in the war into long-term competitiveness in 2026? The country's ability to attract capital, integrate open banking, and support small businesses will determine the pace of its economic recovery.
The main challenge is access to capital
There will be no cheap money . However, digitalization and automation will be able to compensate for the military challenges to some extent. In 2026, artificial intelligence and automation technologies will become the main drivers of productivity in all industries. What was a trend yesterday is now becoming an economic necessity not only for fintech, but also for any company that wants to survive and scale.
