The winter will be tough, but we are going into it prepared and experienced

Since early October 2025, the energy front has again become the main arena of confrontation. The aggressor has resumed attacks on infrastructure, targeting generation facilities and transformer substations in the regions.

In such a situation, the question "Will the power system survive the winter?" ceases to be mere rhetoric and becomes a vital one.

However, despite all the risks, most experts are cautiously optimistic. Let's analyze what this optimism is based on and what are the reasons for it.

The enemy's tactics have changed

The first thing worth noting is the change in the tactics of air attacks. Unlike in previous years, strikes on energy infrastructure have become targeted and regular.

