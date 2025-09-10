Ukrainian business is facing the difficult realities of war. In this context, the mediation tool is about maximizing the preservation of resources and assets

A few decades ago, IP dispute resolution was perceived worldwide primarily through the prism of courts. In some countries, the situation still remains the same: a conflict over IP rights has every chance of turning into a protracted process. The case may last for years, requiring the parties to incur considerable costs. And this applies not only to finances, but also to time, which is one of the key assets of today.

But at the same time, the experience of the global IP community proves that the conflict can be resolved much more effectively if mediation is used.

What it's about

Mediation is an out-of-court, voluntary, confidential and structured procedure in which the parties, with the help of a neutral intermediary (mediator), try to prevent or resolve a conflict (dispute) through negotiations. Unlike litigation, which is often adversarial and confrontational, mediation allows the parties to resolve misunderstandings by finding mutually acceptable solutions.

Why it is beneficial